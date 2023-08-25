Video: Man City Sign Belgian Winger Doku

Premier League club Manchester City have signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku this current summer transfer window.

The Cityzens paid about £55.5 million to French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes for the 21 year old budding star. He is viewed as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez who ventured into the Saudi Pro League this season.

According to Mancity.com, Doku signed a five year contract with the Premier League champions.

Premier League club West Ham made an offer for the youngster this summer, but Rennes turned down their bid. Doku is City’s third signing this summer after Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic which takes their spending to £163.1 million.

Doku lauded City’s treble winning feat last season.

“This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally,” Doku said

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me.

“Watching City last season was amazing. To win the treble is the hardest thing to do in football and they did it.”

Doku netted once in two French Ligue 1 matches this season. Manchester City are currently second place in the Premier League standings with six points after matchday two.



