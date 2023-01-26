SPORT

Video: Man City, Not Arsenal Will Win Premier League Title –Hasselbaink

Chelsea legend, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says he’s confident Manchester City will come from behind to claim the Premier League title from Arsenal.

Recall that the Gunners sit top of the Premier League standing with five points ahead of champions, Manchester City.

However, Hasselbaink admitted that Mikel Arteta’s side are doing a great job and have kept on surprising him with their performances this season.

Speaking to SafeBettingSites, Hasselbaink said, “Arsènal are doing so well and they keep on surprising me.

“They’re doing great and playing really good football but I do think they’re going to have a bad time of maybe two or three losses and then we’ll see how they react.

“My favourites are still Manchester City but I’m getting closer and closer to saying that perhaps it is going to be Arsènal’s year.”

