Video: Man City, Not Arsenal Can Win Premier League Title –Yaya

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 310 1 minute read

Former Manchester City combative midfielder, Yaya Toure has predicted that the Citizens are capable of winning the Premier League title this season,

The former Ivory Coast international is hoping that his former club, Manchester City win the title but insisted that nothing can be taken away from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

Arsenal and Manchester City are battling it out for this season’s title, with the Gunners currently atop while City are second in the league, just two points behind.

Toure, a former Barcelona midfielder, spoke while collecting the Football Writers’ Association Tribute award according to Manchester Evening News.

“At this moment Arsenal are doing fantastically well, The pressure is going to go both ways. You can see the results where Man City lost a point and Arsenal got three points in a tough game where they have twice been on the back foot.

“I hope Man City will make it but let’s see as they are both in fantastic form in the running at the moment.”

