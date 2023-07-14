Video: Man City Line Up Bid For Bayern Munich Defender

Premier League club Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender, Benjamin Pavard, in the current summer transfer window.

According to SportsMole, Bayern Munich have Pavard’s asking price at £25.7 million as he is being courted by various clubs. The Frenchman has also been linked with moves to Premier League club Manchester United and Serie A outfit, Juventus.

City see Pavard as a replacement for Kyle Walker who seems set to join Bayern Munich. Walker has reportedly agreed personal terms with the German team.

It is not certain whether a swap deal would be the preferred option between the club sides.

Pavard is a versatile defender who can play as a centre-back or a right-back. He is said to be keen on a switch to the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League winners.

His contract with the Bundesliga champions will run out in the 2023/24 season. The 27-year-old netted four goals and made one assist in 30 Bundesliga games last season.

The Bavarians won the 2022/23 Bundesliga title with 71 points from 34 games. Manchester City won the Premier League with 89 points from 38 matches.

By Toju Sote

