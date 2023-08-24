Video: Man City Can’t Repeat Treble Feat –Bernardo Silva

Man City midfielder, Bernardo Silva has confessed that it will be difficult for the Citizens to repeat their treble feat this season.

Recall that the Portuguese international signed a new contract to 2026 yesterday.





In a chat with the Club’s website, Bernardo said that it will take a miracle for the team to achieve such feat again.

“When you think that no-one ever did it before, if you do it, it always makes you feel a bit more special in terms of we created something in history,” Bernardo, speaking of the Treble, told City’s website.

“And if we do it, it’s not going to be easy for anyone else to do it again, because this country, the number of teams that fight for this title every year is just ridiculous.

“It doesn’t happen anywhere else. And we’re very motivated to achieve that.

“So, we want to try that because it’s so tough. People now, they take it for granted because we won five in six. But it’s so, so tough every year.

“And if you guys remember two of those titles were just a difference of one point and then the last game scoring (late on).

“I remember the Aston Villa game (in the last game of 2022/23) when we were losing 2-0, in the minute 65 or 70. I don’t remember.