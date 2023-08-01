SPORT

Video: Maja Joins West Brom On Three-Year Deal

Josh Maja has joined English Championship side West Bromwhich Albion from French second-tier outfit Bordeaux.

The Baggies announced Maja’s signing in a statement on Tuesday.

The one-cap Super Eagles striker joined West Brom on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old will play alongside Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi.

Last season Maja scored 16 goals and made six assists for Bordeaux, which saw him finished fourth in the final top scorers chart in Ligue 2.

Maja made his professional debut for Sunderland in the Carabao Cup aged just 17.

An impressive 15 goals from 24 league matches in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign saw him move to Bordeaux.

He made his only appearance for the Super Eagles in 2019 in an international friendly game against Ukraine on 10 September 2019.

He replaced Victor Osimhen in added time in the encounter which ended 2-2.

