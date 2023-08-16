Video: Maiden Pan African Scrabble Association Awards, Gala Night Holds In Lagos

The Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), has concluded arrangements to stage the first of it’s kind Awards and Gala Night at the Orchid Hotel Ikota-Lekki, Lagos on the 27th of this month after the President’s Cup.

The Awards and Gala Night as it’s name implies is to reward and celebrate Scrabble excellence across the continent and honour players, officials, sponsors, partners, associates and institutions that have distinguished themselves over the years.

The President of PANASA, Adekoyejo Adegbesan told journalists on Tuesday that the continental governing body of the game of words and mind will also use the occasion to roll out the date of the African Scrabble Championship holding next year in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

“Details of the 2025 African Youth Scrabble Championship and the 2025 President’s Cup as well as other plans for the mind game on the continent will be unwrapped during the Awards and Gala Night which is the first of it’s kind since the game was firmly established in Africa.

In a related development, the host Association for the African Youth Scrabble Championship and the President’s Cup, the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) and the Pan African Scrabble Association have been working hand in hand with Nigeria’s High Commissions around Africa and Nigeria Embassy in the US in the area of issuance of visas to players and officials.

PANASA President, Adegbesan stated that all visiting players and officials who applied for visas online have been issued visas. “All visas have been issued today to all those who applied online. Working with the NSF, PANASA has been able to secure all visas for players who require one.”

“We will continue to facilitate visas as more applications are made.” Adegbesan added.

Meanwhile, one of the finest and lethal weapons who is participating in the President’s Cup, Allan Oyende of Kenya will be touching down in Lagos ‘the City of Aquatic Splendor’ on Thursday on the wings of Kenya Airways, one of PANASA’S partners.

Oyende who is dreaded by a host of Scrabble players in Africa is arriving early to acclimatize and get some warm-up games under his arms.