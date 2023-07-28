Video: Mahrez Completes Switch To Al-Ahli Saudi FC From Man City

Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, has completed a £30 million move to Saudi Pro-League side, Al-Ahli Saudi FC, sealing a two-year deal which will see him earn a humongous £750,000 a week.

Al-Ahli Saudi agreed to pay City’s asking price for the Algerian winger, who won four Premier League championships, two FA Cups, three Carabao Cups, and the Champions League during his career at the Etihad.

Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City in a £60 million move from Leicester five years ago. The Cityzens have now confirmed that a deal has been completed for the Algeria captain’s next career destination.

According to Mirror Football, the 32-year-old decided to accept the Saudi offer. This is after Pep Guardiola left him out of his team for both the FA Cup final and the Champions League final as the Blues won the treble in the 2022/2023 season.

Mahrez, who also helped Leicester win the Premier League, said that he had no regrets about leaving.

“To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege,” Mahrez told the club’s official website, Mancity.com.

“I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more. I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

“I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best. Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”

Mahrez, 32, featured in 236 matches across all competitions for the Premier League champions. He scored 78 goals and provided 59 assists during this time.

By Habeeb Kuranga

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.