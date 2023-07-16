Video: Maguire Stripped Of Man United Captaincy

Harry Maguire will no longer wear Manchester United captain’s armband after talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

Maguire, who revealed this on his Twitter handle, said it is a decision reached by Ten Hag.

The England international was immediately handed the armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his arrival from Leicester in 2019 and initially impressed at Old Trafford.

However, he has struggled for form at club level, falling down the pecking order at the heart of defence behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw.

Commenting on the manager’s decision to take the armband away from him, Maguire expressed his disappointment but promised to give the new captain his support.

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

“So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field.

“I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

