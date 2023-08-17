Video: Madubuko Unveils Vision For Sport In Anambra

Professor Victor Madubuko, chief promoter of Beach Soccer in Anambra State, has revealed his vision for the sport in the South-Eastern State of Nigeria, saying that his dream is to make it the most preferred sport for athletes in the region, Completesports.com reports. Madubuko spoke in Nnewi, ahead of the inauguration of Anambra State Beach Soccer Association on August 25.

The USA-based Professor hinted that Beach Football activities would officially kick off as a competitive sport in the State soon after the inauguration of Anambra State Beach Football Association billed for August 25, in Awka. The Beach Soccer Board, Madubuko pointed out, would be saddled with the responsibility of developing Beach football in Anambra State and ensure that players got the best opportunities anywhere in the world. Also Read: Why Osimhen Is Similar To Ronaldo –Napoli boss, Garcia According to him, “Anambra is rich with prospective talents”, adding that “the innovation would mark yet another source of youth employment when fully actualised.

“The world is going Beach and Nigeria is fast keying into the development. So Anambra State wouldn’t be left behind,” Madubuko admonished.

“We have big plans for Beach Soccer in Anambra. Personally, I have a vision of getting youths gainfully engaged in various ways including Beach Soccer as a sport.

“As you know, Beach Soccer is about sports and entertainment, the two go hand in hand. Many people would be wondering how this will be possible since there is no Beach in Anambra.

“The answer is that we have a permanent site which will be converted to an artificial beach sand pitch of international standard.

“Before now, we have been able to successfully organise a corporate Beach Soccer championship at Moonshine Residence Nnewi where we discovered that there’s much interest amongst the people for the sport,” Madubuko stressed.

He noted that the board is planning for a state Beach football League where players would be selected to participate in the Nigeria Beach Soccer League.

By Sab Osuji

