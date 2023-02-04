SPORT

Video: Madagascar Equals Nigeria’s Record After Beating Niger

A dramatic late goal saw Madagascar beat Niger Republic 1-0 and claim bronze medal in the third place match of the 2022 CHAN on Friday.

A 90th minute goal by Jean Razafindrakoto earned Madagascar a first-ever medal at the competition.

The win means Madagascar are the first team to win a medal in their first appearance at CHAN since Nigeria in 2014.

The home-based Eagles, under late Stephen Keshi made their debut appearance at CHAN, when they qualified for the 2014 edition in South Africa and went all the way to the semi-finals.

Unfortunately, the home-based Eagles lost to bitter rivals Black Galaxies of Ghana on penalty shootout.

However, the team recovered from the semi-final defeat and edged Zimbabwe 1-0 in the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, hosts of this year’s edition Algeria will battle Senegal in the final on Saturday, February 4th.

