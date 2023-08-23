Video: Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here. Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys – After defeating Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the UCL Qualifiers, Maccabi Haifa will want a repeat performance. In that contest, Maccabi Haifa had 56% of the possession, and three of their eleven total shots on goal were successful. Frantzdy Pierrot and Dia Saba both scored goals for Maccabi Haifa. Also Read – #WorldAthletics Champs: Amusan Zooms Into 100m Hurdles Semis Slovan Bratislava had 13 total attempts at goal at the opposite end, with only one of those successful. Slovan Bratislava’s goal came from Marko Toli in the 85th minute. In recent years, Maccabi Haifa matches have proved to be entertaining affairs with lots of goalmouth activity. 20 goals have been scored overall by both teams throughout their most recent six games – an average of 3.33 goals per game – with 15 of those goals coming from Maccabi Haifa. If that trend continues in this game, we’ll find out soon. BSC Young Boys enter this match with a 0-5 Swiss Cup victory – their most recent victory over FC Breitenrain Bern. Noah Persson (16′), Cedric Itten (55′), Kastriot Imeri (62′), and Jean-Pierre Nsame (69′, 84′) scored the goals for BSC Young Boys.

Three or more goals have been scored in a total of five of the past six games involving BSC Young Boys. The total average of goals scored per game over that period was 4.33, with BSC Young Boys scoring an average of 3.

Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys – Betting Analysis

There is only one fitness issue for Maccabi Haifa manager Barak Bakhar to deal with because the team is substantially intact, so almost everyone can be taken into consideration. Sun Menahem is sidelined due to a concussion.

Also Read: Serena Welcomes Second Child

Only one player’s fitness is a problem for BSC Young Boys manager Raphael Wicky out of a majority available for selection. Ulisses Garcia won’t be competing because of an unknown injury.

According to our assessment, BSC Young Boys may have trouble defeating a Maccabi Haifa team that is expected to score and maintain their lead.

What are the best odds for the game?

Checking the latest betting odds for this match in the full-time result market, a win for Maccabi Haifa can be had for 2.36, backing a draw is 3.5, and selecting victory for BSC Young Boys is 2.84. Those are the top bets available at this very moment.

Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys – Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.