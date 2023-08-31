SPORT

Video: Lukaku’s Arrival Will Transform Roma -Totti

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti says he’s optimistic that the arrival of Romelu Lukaku will transform the team this season in the Serie A.

Recall that the Belgium international joined Roma on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Thursday.

Speaking to Radio Serie A on Thursday, Totti said: “What is nice about the Romanisti is that when there is a big thing, we make it even bigger.

“It is hard to find the same passion as Roma fans elsewhere. Hopefully, their love can be repaid on the pitch. Lukaku is a great signing. He has the potential to make a difference, and I am hoping that he will be in sync with Dybala. We will see nice things, but a player is not the entire team.”

“Results must change. But the team and the coach know what the best approach is. New signings will give something more. It is ideal to have José Mourinho at the club. He has won something in every club and is Roma’s added value; he must be followed and trusted.”

