Video: Lukaku Will Score Against Porto – Adriano

Former Brazilian striker Adriano has predicted that Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku will score against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg.

The Nerazurri will take on FC Porto on Wednesday, February 22 at the San Siro Stadium.

Adriano who scored three goals for Inter against FC Porto in the 2004/2005 Champions League backed Lukaku to score against the Portuguese outfit.

“Romelu and I are similar in many ways, not only for the left foot or physicality,” Football Italia quoted Adriano as saying.

“I am sure he will score an amazing goal against Porto, Well, actually, he will score three just like me.”

Lukaku has got one goal in one Champions League game this season.

Inter Milan qualifed for the Champions League round of 16 after coming second in Group C with 10 points from six games.

