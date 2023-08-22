Video: Lukaku Linked To AS Roma

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Serie A outfit Roma this current summer transfer window.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Football Italia, Roma CEO and General Manager Lina Souloukou flew to London to negotiate with Chelsea for the 30 year old.





Lukaku has also been linked to Serie A giants Juventus this window. He has reportedly turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Roma are said to be keen on securing a loan deal or the big Belgian instead of a transfer outright. The Jose Mourinho led side were initially closing in alone a deal for Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata but the Colombian is unsure of a transfer move.

Mourinho coached Lukaku while they were in the Premier League. The duo worked together at 20 time Premier League champions Manchester United.

Lukaku was loaned to Italian club Inter Milan during the 2022/23 season. He scored 10 goals and six assists in the 2022/23 Serie A season.

Roma are currently ninth on the Serie A table with one point after matchday one.



