Video: Lukaku Completes Loan Switch To AS Roma From Chelsea

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been signed on loan by Serie A side AS Roma in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Lukaku has been intent on a move away from Premier League club Chelsea all summer. He was loaned to Italian side Inter Milan last season.

The 30-year-old had been linked with moves to Juventus, the Saudi Pro League and another loan stint at Inter Milan.

Also Read: World Cup Kiss Scandal: Rubiales’ Mother Hospitalised After Hunger Strike

Football Italia reports that the fee for the loan deal is in the region of €5 million excluding performance-related add-ons.

He reportedly had his medicals on Tuesday at Villa Stuart in preparation for the transfer move. He was met by a large crowd after landing in the country.

It was later revealed that Lukaku will wear the number 90 shirt which happens to be the same number he wore at Inter in the last campaign.

It is uncertain whether or not he will play Roma’s next Serie A game against AC Milan on Friday, September 1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lukaku is yet to feature in any club game this season. Roma are currently 13th in the Serie A standings with one point after matchday two.

By Toju Sote

