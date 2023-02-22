Video: Losing 5-2 To Real Madrid Was A Disgrace –Carragher Blast
Ex-Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has blasted the Reds’ 5-2 loss to Real Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.
The Reds raced into a two-goal lead, thanks to Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.
But Madrid fought back to level in the first half with a Vinicius Jr brace.
Militao, a Joe Gomez own goal and Karim Benzema saw the LaLiga champions take a big advantage back to the Bernabeu.
“That was shambolic from Liverpool.
“Embarrassing. We have made excuses for them all season, but that was a disgrace in that second half.
“To lose that half 3-0 when you’re attacking the Kop at 2-2 and in a knockout game. Shambolic,” Carragher said on CBS.
