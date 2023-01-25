Video: Lorient, Marseille Reach Agreement On Moffi’s Transfer

Lorient have accepted Olympic Marseille’s offer for their Nigerian import, Terem Moffi.

The former Ligue 1 champions now have to convince the striker, who rather favours a move to OGC Nice to accept the deal.

Premier League outfit, West Ham United are the club, who submitted bid for Moffi.

According to French news outlet, L’Equipe, Marseille will pay €15m plus €5m in add-ons for the forward.

Bamba Dieng will also move to Lorient as part of the deal.

Only a few details remain to be sorted before the transfer is concluded.

Moffi has scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Lorient this season.

