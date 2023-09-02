Video: Lookman Subbed On As Atalanta Overcome Monza

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman was in action as Atalanta defeated Monza 3-0 in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his third appearance for Atalanta, came on as a substitute in the 81st minute.

Atalanta found the breakthrough in the 35th minute following a corner: De Ketelaere gathered the ball and laid it off for Éderson, who beat Di Gregorio. Monza tried immediately to react to it through Colpani on 38 minutes, but Musso was well alert and parried the shot.

The Nerazzurri doubled their lead in the 42nd minute: Ruggeri whipped in a wonderful cross from the left that Scamacca turned in with an amazing towering header.

Scamacca was not done yet in the second half and bagged a brace in the 62nd minute, assisted by Koopmeiners: the Italy international fired into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box to make it 3-0. That was the goal that sealed the match, although there could have been another if Di Gregorio hadn’t denied Muriel in the 87th minute and Holm, who came on for his Atalanta debut, in the 94th minute.

