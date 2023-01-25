Video: Lookman Makes Serie A Team Of The Week

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has been included in the Serie A Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Lookman’s inclusion was as a result of his impressive performance for Atalanta in their 3-3 draw at Juventus.

The former Everton star scored two goals and also had an assist in the six-goal thriller.

Lookman is the only Atalanta player who made the list which also has Juventus’ Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala of AS Roma.

The Team of the Week is in a 4-4-2 formation with Lookman in the middle of a four-man midfield.

His brace against Juventus took his tally in the Serie A to 11 and he is second behind compatriot Victor Osimhen in the top scorers chart.

Atalanta are currently sixth on 35 points after 19 games in the league standings.

