SPORT

Video: Lookman Makes Serie A Team Of The Week

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has been included in the Serie A Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Mega Millions Naija

Lookman’s inclusion was as a result of his impressive performance for Atalanta in their 3-3 draw at Juventus.

The former Everton star scored two goals and also had an assist in the six-goal thriller.

Lookman is the only Atalanta player who made the list which also has Juventus’ Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala of AS Roma.

The Team of the Week is in a 4-4-2 formation with Lookman in the middle of a four-man midfield.

His brace against Juventus took his tally in the Serie A to 11 and he is second behind compatriot Victor Osimhen in the top scorers chart.

Atalanta are currently sixth on 35 points after 19 games in the league standings.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Real Madrid Manager, Carlo Ancelotti Says He Doesn’t Have To Explain Why He Benched Kroos And Modric.

13 mins ago

Reactions as Newcastle players were seen waving goodbye to Caleta-Car after his red card last night

21 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Newcastle open to selling Saint-Maximin;Man Utd looking to sign another striker

30 mins ago

FA CUP: Guardiola’s Strongest XI That could See Man City Qualify for next round versus Arsenal

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button