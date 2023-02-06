Video: Lookman Makes Serie A Team Of The Month For January

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman was included in the Serie A Team of the Month for January.

The list was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Lookman is one of four Atalanta players who was included in the list.

Also included is Argentina 2022 World Cup winner and Juventus forward Angel Di Maria.

It was a January to remember for Lookman after he scored seven goals in seven games in all competitions.

The 25-year-old scored braces in three consecutive games in the month gone by.

Lookman still seats second on 12 goals behind Victor Osimhen in the Serie A top scoring chart.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.