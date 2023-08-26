SPORT

Video: Lookman In Action As Frosinone Edge Atalanta

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman was in action as newly promoted Serie A side, Frosinone edged Atalanta 2-1 on Saturday.

The Nigerian international who was making his second appearance in the league, is yet to score this season.

Frosinone wasted no time to announce their determination of picking the three points as they took an early lead in the 5th minute through Abdou Harroui.

The host extended their lead in the 24th minute as Ilario Monterisi grabbed the second goal with a well placed finish.

However, Duvan Zapata scored in the 56th minute minutes to give Atalanta a big hope of turning the game around.

But then, the Frosinone held their own as they defended tightly to pick the maximum points.

