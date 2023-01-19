Video: Lookman Gets High Rating In Atalanta’s Coppa Italia Win Against Spezia

SPORT

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman has been handed a high rating for his performance in Atalanta’s Coppa Italia win over Spezia.

Atalanta defeated Spezia 5-2 in the Round of 16 tie at the Gewiss Stadium.

Lookman grabbed a brace, while Rasmus Hojlund, Ethan Ampadu and Hans Hateboer scored one each for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Albin Ekdal and Daniele Verde were on target for Spezia.

According to the Serie A scout Twitter handle, Lookman made 51 accurate passes, created three chances and recorded 19 recoveries in the match.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for La Dea this season.

