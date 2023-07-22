Video: Lookman Bags Brace As Atalanta Beat Swiss Club 10-0

Ademola Lookman scored two goals as Atalanta hammered Swiss sixth tier club Locarno 10-0 in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

Other players who also scored two goals for Atalanta are Luis Muriel and Teun Koopmeiners.

The quartet of Mario Pasalic, Joakim Maehle, Davide Zappacosta and Michel Adopo each got a goal for Atalanta.

Other friendly games lined up for Atalanta include fixtures against Bournemouth and Union Berlin.

Then on August 8, Atalanta will begin the new Serie A season with a trip to Sassuolo.

Lookman had an impressive debut season in Serie A as he scored 13 goals in 31 games.

Also, he netted 15 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions last term.

The Super Eagles forward’s superb debut campaign saw him named Atalanta Player of the Season.

Meanwhile, Atalanta will feature in the Europa League next sesson after finishing in seventh place in the Italian topflight last campaign.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.