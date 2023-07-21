Video: Looking to find where to PLAY AVIATOR? Get all the answers in our guide

Looking to play Aviator? Within this article, we’ll run through everything from where to play Aviator, how to play and winning prediction techniques. If you’re in a hurry and just want to find the best Aviator betting site, then we recommend Betway as the best all-round Aviator Betting site. But make sure you check out some of the others listed below.

Best Aviator Betting Sites South Africa

Betway Best Overall Aviator Betting Site: 10bet Best New Aviator Betting Site: Hollywoodbets Most Trusted Aviator Betting Site:

What is the Aviator Betting Game?

The Aviator game has taken the online casino world by storm since its inception in 2019. Created by Scribe Gaming, Aviator has disrupted the betting and gaming space like no other game in history. Its popularity can be seen across the world, with hundreds of betting companies adding Aviator to their games portfolio.

How to play the Aviator Game?

The concept of the game is simple, in which players bet on the outcome of a virtual plane flight. At the beginning of each round, players place one or two bets before the plane takes off on the screen. As the plane flies, a multiplier is shown, which determines the potential winnings. The longer the plane stays in the air, the higher the multiplier value and the greater the possible winnings. To claim their winnings, players must cash out before the plane disappears from the screen.

Where to Play Aviator Game in South Africa

Aviator has quickly become the must0-play game for anyone keen to bet online in South Africa. With its fast and engaging gameplay, it is now a “must-have” for all credible betting sites. Having looked through the licenced betting sites in South Africa, the following are all now offering Aviator:

Betway Hollywoodbets 10bet Sportingbet Lottostar

Aviator Game Pros and Cons

Pros

Large payouts

Relatively simple gameplay

Presence of Ingame tournaments

Cons

Not available on all bookmakers

Aviator Game Key information

Aviator Game Features

In-Game Chat

The Aviator game ensures that players replicate the excitement of a real casino. Using the in-game chat, players can interact with one another. This enhances the overall excitement of the game, as players can discuss strategies and place bets together in real time.

Auto Cash Out

This tool helps you cash out your bets without having to do it yourself. You choose the multiplier you want to cash out, and the game will automatically cash out your bet when the multiplier is reached.

Live bets

The Live Bets tab displays the bets other players have placed and how much they have won during the current round. This information can be used to improve your betting strategy in the game.

Demo mode

The Demo version or “Fun mode” allows players to try out the game without investing real money. This allows players to get a feel for the game, try out different strategies, and learn how to play before committing to playing for real.

Aviator Game Tips and Tricks

To learn how the game works, start by playing in demo mode. This will prevent you from risking any money while you explore the game.

Always use a proper bankroll strategy by setting a budget before you play. This will help you avoid spending more than you can afford to lose.

Track your wins and losses as you play so you can adjust your strategies if necessary.

Maximize your winnings by taking advantage of aviator bonuses and rewards.

Observe the in-game chats to learn how other bettors place their bets, just like in a real casino.

Always gamble responsibly and know when to walk away from the game.

Aviator Game Rules

Terms and Conditions

Gameplay:

Aviator is a multiplayer gambling game where the win coefficient constantly grows.

To win, players must make a Cashout before the plane flies away.

Winning and Payouts:

The game has a theoretical average return to player (RTP) of 97.000%.

Any payout that includes fractional payments will be rounded down to 2 decimal places.

System and Compatibility:

System malfunction voids all pays and all plays.

Lower-tier hardware may encounter compatibility issues that may prevent players from playing the game.

Interruptions and Winnings:

If a game in real play is interrupted, it will either resume from the point of the last play or display the outcome of the game already in play.

Any winnings will be credited to the player account and will be exactly according to the result before the game was interrupted.

Result:

All results are predetermined.

