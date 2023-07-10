SPORT

Video: Lobi Go Top After Goalless Draw Vs Yobe Stars

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 13 hours ago
0 365 1 minute read

Lobi Stars and Yobe Stars settled for a goalless draw in their second Group B game of the 2023 Naija Super 8 tie, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Monday.

The draw took Lobi to top of the group on four points after their opening day win against Rivers United.

The best chance in the first half came in the 12th minute for Yobe Stars from a close range header which their player could not direct to goal.

In the 47th minute Lobi’s Joseph Atule received a cross from the right wing, but a timely intervention from Isa Ismail denied the striker an opener.

Another chance was created for Atule on 63 minutes from a breakaway counter-attack, again the striker failed to convert.

Five minutes later Atule had another opportunity to break the deadlock with Yobe Stars’ keeper out of his goal area once again the striker did not take his chance as he volleyed over the bar.

Group B other teams Rivers United and Akwa United will face each other later on Monday.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 13 hours ago
0 365 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why Victor Osimhen Should Force A Move To Real Madrid

50 mins ago

Transfer News: PSG completes official signing, Manchester United midfielder, Fred wanted by Fulham.

1 hour ago

Why Lauren James Doesn’t Want To Be Known As The Sister Of Chelsea’s Defender, Reece

2 hours ago

Full List Of Arsenal Preseason Fixtures As They Prepare For Summer Tour

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button