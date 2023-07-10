Video: Lobi Go Top After Goalless Draw Vs Yobe Stars

Lobi Stars and Yobe Stars settled for a goalless draw in their second Group B game of the 2023 Naija Super 8 tie, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Monday.

The draw took Lobi to top of the group on four points after their opening day win against Rivers United.

The best chance in the first half came in the 12th minute for Yobe Stars from a close range header which their player could not direct to goal.

In the 47th minute Lobi’s Joseph Atule received a cross from the right wing, but a timely intervention from Isa Ismail denied the striker an opener.

Another chance was created for Atule on 63 minutes from a breakaway counter-attack, again the striker failed to convert.

Five minutes later Atule had another opportunity to break the deadlock with Yobe Stars’ keeper out of his goal area once again the striker did not take his chance as he volleyed over the bar.

Group B other teams Rivers United and Akwa United will face each other later on Monday.

By James Agberebi

