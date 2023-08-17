Video: Liverpool Will Wrestle Premier League Title From Man Cit

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Brad Friedel has predicted that Liverpool will win this season Premier League title ahead of Man City.

Friedel insisted that Manchester City, who are the Premier League defending champions, will finish in second position, while Arsenal will finish in fourth place.

According to him, Liverpool will win the title this season, while Chelsea will finish in third position.

Asked for his opinion on the Premier League title race this season, Friedel told Ladbrokes, “Man City are favourites, but I am going to go with Liverpool. I think they are going to get some things together and make a run for it.

“It is so hard to come off the back of winning a treble and go out challenging on all fronts without some mental fatigue creeping in there.

“Even though Pep [Guardiola] is just incredible, I am going to say Liverpool win it, then they will be followed by Man City in second and Chelsea in third.

“As for fourth place, you’ve got a few teams who will fancy themselves to sneak in there. You are looking at the likes of Man United and Newcastle, but I will put Arsenal in fourth place, and Man United just missing out.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.