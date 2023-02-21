Video: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Following their 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League, Liverpool will be looking for a repeat of that performance.

Liverpool had 59% of the possession in that game and made total attempts, six on goal, scoring on two of them. The goals were scored by Cody Gakpo (49′) and Mohamed Salah (36′) for Liverpool. Everton, on the other hand, made six attempts at goal with none of them going in.

The prevalence of zero-valued results in recent Liverpool games is an intriguing feature. A gamble on both teams scoring would have paid off in as many as five of their previous sextet of matches before this one.

We’ll just have to see if that pattern holds in this game. Real Madrid come into this game fresh off a 4-0 La Liga victory over Elche CF.

Real Madrid controlled 72% of the game’s possession and made 26 total attempts, 13 on goal, with four of them being successful. Marco Asensio (8′), Karim Benzema (31′, 45′), and Luka Modri (80′) scored the goals for Real Madrid. Elche had seven shots on goal at the other end, but none were successful.

Real Madrid’s penchant for high-scoring games is shown by the fact that 20 goals have been scored in the last six games in which they sent out their warriors, for an average of 3.33 goals per contest. Five of these goals were scored by their opponents.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Betting Analysis

Looking at their head-to-head record going back to October 22, 2014, reveals that Liverpool have struggled in these matches.

Real Madrid have been the superior of the two, winning 83% of the games they have played, and staking on a victory for Real Madrid can get you 2.88. They are the best of the prices on offer at the moment.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Away Win or Draw



