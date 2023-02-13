Video: Liverpool Vs Everton – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool vs Everton – After losing 3-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous Premier League match, Liverpool won’t want a repeat of that performance here.

In that game, Liverpool enjoyed 58% of the possession, and none of their 22 attempts on goal found the back of the net. The Reds’ centre-back, Jol Matip scored an own-goal in the fifth minute to gift Wolverhampton wanderers an early lead at the Molineux Stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, had 12 shots total, with three of them on target and two finding the back of the net. For Wolverhampton Wanderers, goals were scored by Craig Dawson (12′) and Rben Neves (71′).

Liverpool’s offensive play has been incredibly inefficient in recent games. In their last six games, they have only scored four goals against other teams.

Additionally, Liverpool have conceded 10 goals it in those contests. Apart from that, we’ll simply have to wait and see if this tendency continues in this game.

Everton comes into this game fresh from a 1-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal. Everton had 30% of the possession in that game, and only one of their 12 attempts was on goal. James Tarkowski was the only player to score for Everton (60′). None of Arsenal’s 15 shots on goal were on target.

The numbers speak for themselves; Everton have let in goals in five of their recent games, and opponents have scored 12 goals overall. Everton’s defence needs to be tightened up. Prior to this match, Everton had not won on the road in their previous six league games.

Liverpool vs Everton – Betting Analysis

Looking at their previous head-to-head encounters dating back to June 21, 2020, we can see that Liverpool have won two of them and Everton one, with three games ending in draws.

Between them, they scored 13 goals during this period, with the Reds contributing 8 and the Toffees scoring 5, . That equals 2.17 goals per game on average.

In our opinion, Liverpool will almost certainly score a couple of goals when they play Everton who may find it difficult to penetrate their defence.

What are the best odds for this match?

Looking at the betting prices for the match on the 90 minute result market, a victory for Liverpool is best priced at 1.51, a wager on the game finishing all-square is 4.38, and taking a punt on a win for Everton gets you 6.15.

These are the best prices that can be secured as of now.

Liverpool vs Everton: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Under 3.5 Goals



