Video: Liverpool Vs Chelsea – Predictions And Match Preview

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Liverpool will try to win again as they did in the FA Cup when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0.

In that game, Liverpool had 42% of the possession, but only one of their seven shots on goal was successful. Harvey Elliott scored the goal for Liverpool (13′). With 11 shots on goal, Wolverhampton Wanderers managed to score twice.

In five of the last six matches in which Liverpool played, at least three goals were scored per game. In these encounters, the opposition scored ten goals while Liverpool netted nine.

We’ll have to see if this game allows that trend to continue. Prior to this game, Liverpool had won both their previous home league games.

Chelsea will be in a good mood for this game because they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last Premier League match.

In that game, Chelsea had 63% of the possession, but just one of their 15 shots on goal was successful. Kai Havertz was the only Chelsea player to score (64′). Meanwhile, none of the ten attempts on goal by Crystal Palace were on target.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea have scored five goals in their last six games, giving them an average of 0.83 goals per game.

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Betting Analysis

There is no difference between the two teams in their previous head-to-head matches dating back to September 20, 2020, with Liverpool winning one and Chelsea winning one, and four of those games ending in draws.

During those matches, they combined for nine goals, scoring five for the Reds and four for the Blues. That equals 1.5 goals per game on average.

Chelsea have not lost on the road against Liverpool in the previous two league encounters, and they have lost their previous five league games on the road.

In our opinion, Chelsea will need to put in a strong effort to get past the Liverpool defence, who we believe should be able to score their own goal in a successful performance.

What are the best odds for this match?

Regarding the latest bookmaker odds on the 90-minute result market, putting your money on Liverpool is available at 1.85, going for a draw is 3.84, and betting on the winning team to be Chelsea will get you 4. Those are the most competitive returns offered at this very moment.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Away Win or Draw



