Video: ‘Liverpool Ten Times Smaller Than Man United’ —Red Devils Legend Claims

Legendary Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy claimed that Liverpool are 10 times smaller than the Red Devils.

Van Nistelrooy, current manager at PSV, made the claim following Cody Gakpo’s decision to snub United for Liverpool where he has so far failed to impress.

Gakpo made a surprise move to Liverpool in the January transfer window after Jurgen Klopp beat United to his signature.

Erik ten Hag had been desperate for the forward to plug the gap left up front by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Since abandoning the idea of joining United and moving to Liverpool, Gakpo has played six times but has yet to register a goal or assist, though it has coincided with a severe dip in form for Klopp’s men.

Liverpool have won just once this calendar year, an FA Cup replay against Wolves, not tasting victory in the Premier League with heavy losses to Wolves, Brighton and Brentford.

It has seen Klopp come under major pressure while Gakpo is not the only new signing to struggle with Darwin Nunez also failing to meet expectations having scored just five Premier League goals.

“Gakpo’s dream move was Manchester United, he was in contact with Ten Hag since last August,” Van Nistelrooy was quoted on talkSPORT.

“I also wanted him to join United – not just because it’s my club and I love them.

“But also because they are better than Liverpool and offer a lot more potential to their players.

“But United did not make a bid in January, so I advised him to wait ’til the summer.

“Something happened and he refused my advice and listened to Virgil [Van Dijk] who tempted him to join his team.

“He told me he wanted to move abroad in January.

“The fact is Liverpool is ten times smaller than Manchester United, in every department.

“I feel lucky that I played for the two biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

“Gakpo would have been scoring goals for United already, they have great midfielders who create many chances like Fernandes, Casemiro, and even Eriksen.”

