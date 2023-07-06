Video: Liverpool Table Massive Offer For Mbappe

Premier League club Liverpool have made a bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds offer is reportedly worth €200m.

Mbappe is expected to leave PSG this summer after telling the club he won’t sign a new contract.

According to Sportskeeda, PSG have told the Frenchman to sign a new contract or be ready to be sold this summer.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid whom he almost joined last season.

Mbappe won the French Ligue 1 Golden Boot last season scoring 29 goals and notching five assists in 34 matches.

PSG won the French League after garnering 85 points from 38 games.

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League last season with 67 points from 38 games.

