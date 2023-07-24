Video: Liverpool Set To Submit Bid For Bayern Munich Defender Kimmich

Liverpool are reportedly set to submit an offer for Bayern Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich after receiving positive news that the club are ready to sell the star.

The Reds’ two key midfield players, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are on the verge of leaving the club after accepting lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp is still actively looking for midfield reinforcements regardless of whether the duo leaves.

With the loss of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Arthur Melo, and other key players, the Merseysiders are significantly weaker in midfield.

While Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have joined for a total of £95 million, FSG are willing to loosen its financial restrictions in order to give Klopp access to more players.

In order to accomplish this, it is said that Liverpool have created a list of five prospective signings.

Read Also:Napoli President Claims Victor Osimhen Will Only Be Sold with Indecent Proposal

Kimmich is an individual who has been frequently linked with the Reds this summer.

The 28-year-old has been a key component of the Bundesliga giants’ engine for a long time. He contributed massively to their eight consecutive title victories.

Bayern have big plans in the summer transfer market. To that aim, they are actively seeking moves for Kyle Walker and Harry Kane.

With both deals not coming cheap, it has been claimed the German club are willing to sacrifice Kimmich for the transfers.

According to Team Talk, Bayern are ready to sell the Germany international if an offer worth €65m (£56m) is made.

Although it may appear expensive for a 28-year-old, Klopp is aware that in Kimmich, he would be getting a player with huge talent.

Liverpool expect a deal for Kimmich to be “finalized” with their offer.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.