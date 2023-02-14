Video: Liverpool Set Sights On Schurrs

Torino defender, Perr Schurrs has been linked with a move to Premier League club Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool were the first club to contact the Granata about Schurrs.

Torino have reportedly set his asking price at €50 million.

He has also been linked to Tottenham Hotspur and Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Schurrs joined Torino from Eredivisie giants Ajax in August 2022.

Schurrs has played 16 Seria A games for Torino this season and has notched one assist.

Torino are seventh on the Serie A table with 30 points after 22 games while Liverpool are ninth on the Premier League table having acquired 32 points from 21 matches.

