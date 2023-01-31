Video: Liverpool Plot Shock Transfer For Chelsea Midfield Star

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a shock transfer for Chelsea French international N’Golo Kante.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his desire to land a new midfielder this summer.

And according to El Nacional the German coach has turned his attention to out-of-contract Kante.



The 31-year-old has been limited to just two appearances this season after picking up a nasty injury.

And it was initially thought Chelsea were prepared to let him go on a free transfer.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on Kante.

Aside Premier League clubs, there has also been interest from Laliga heavyweight Barcelona too.

But it’s now reckoned that Liverpool are leading the race should Kante decide to quit Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea are known to have performed a U-turn in their contract stance.

And they have been locked in talks with Kante over a new deal for the past month.

