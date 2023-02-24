Video: Liverpool Not Good Enough To Have Thiago

Former Liverpool star, Didi Hamann,has disclosed that the Reds are not good enough to have Thiago Alcantra in the team currently.

Recall that Alcantara is currently injured and has struggled throughout this season.

The 31-year-old initially missed six games at the start of the season with a hamstring issue.

However, Hamann talkSPORT that he has never been a fan of Alcantara since they signed the Spaniard from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020.

“Thiago, I have never been a fan of [him],” Hamman told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think Liverpool is good enough to have Thiago in the team at the moment.”

