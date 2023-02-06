SPORT

Video: Liverpool Current Midfield Is Lightweight

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has revealed that he’s unhappy with the current Reds’ midfield.

Souness believes his former side is too easy to play against in the middle of the park, with their Premier League and Champions League success built on the tenacity of Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

“A year ago they should have been looking at midfield players to buy last summer,” he said. “A year ago, this was starting to show itself, the midfield.

“The best midfield they had was Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner – high energy, not technically brilliant, but just high energy and they bullied players.

“They won it high up and they’d give it to the lads, the front three, and they’d go from there. Their’s is not a problem that is easily solved right now because you’re looking at the midfield of Keita, the young Spanish boy and Thiago, and they’re getting bullied, and if you’re getting bullied in there you’re on the back foot most of the time.”

