Video: Liverpool Create Unwanted UCL Record After Heavy Home Loss To Madrid

Liverpool created an unwanted record in UEFA Champions League history following their 5-2 home loss to holders Real Madrid in Tuesday’s first-leg round of 16 tie.

The Reds got off to a very good start as goals from Darwin Nunez (4th minute) and Mohamed Salah (14th minute) saw them race to a 2-0 lead.

But Madrid pulled a goal back in the 21st minute through Vinicius Junior who then made it 2-2 in the 36th minute.

Just three minutes into the second half Eder Militao scored to make it 3-2 and a brace from Karim Benzema in the 55th and 67th minutes rounded the emphatic comeback.

And according to football facts and statistics site, OptaJoe, Liverpool are the first team in UEFA Champions League history to take a 2-0 lead but then lose the game by a three-goal margin.

Also according to OptaJoe , Vinicius Junior, at aged 22 years and 224 days, is the youngest visiting player to score twice against Liverpool at Anfield in major European competition since Johan Cruyff in December 1966 for Ajax in the European Cup (19years and 233 days).

