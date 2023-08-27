SPORT

Video: Liverpool Can’t Afford To Lose Salah To Al-Ittihad –Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says losing Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad would be a “disaster”.

Salah is a €150m target for the Saudi Pro League club.


“There’s a lot going on around us but that’s it,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “There’s speculation and I think that’s completely normal at this moment in time.

“Mo is a super experienced player and 100% committed to us here, to the club. No, I don’t worry about that to be honest. A normal club in the Premier League or in other leagues, it’s always possible that a big club comes in and wants players off you. Now that market is extended. I don’t know if I’m worried about it or not, we will have to see.

“We have our own experience with it, with Hendo and Fabinho. But in general, what is a real problem is the longer transfer window. It’s a real problem because as long as you have the chance to react it’s pretty much part of the business a little bit.

“When we can’t react anymore it’s a catastrophe. That’s the truth. That’s why I asked already, a few weeks ago, the authorities to maybe have a look at that would be really bad if they can just pick players.”

