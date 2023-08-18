Video: Liverpool Announce Signing Of Midfielder From Stuttgart
Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Wataru Endo from Bundesliga club, VFB Stuttgart.
The 30-year-old Japanese defensive midfielder has joined the Reds on a four-year deal that will last through 2027.
“Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract. Subject to international clearance and work permit application,” Liverpool announced the deal on their official website.
“The Japan international will become the Reds’ third signing of the summer after finalising personal terms and successfully completing a medical.
“Endo will take the No.3 jersey for the club. And he’s looking forward to starting the new chapter of his career at Anfield.”
Endo also told the website, Liverpoolfc.com how very pleased he is joining the club.
“I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool,” he said.
“It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League. And with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.”
The Japan international spent four seasons at Stuttgart. He can play a wide variety of positions (holding midfield, central midfield, and centre-back) on the pitch.
The combative midfielder is the current captain of the Japanese national team. He represented the nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where they were eliminated by Croatia via penalties in the round of 16.
By Habeeb Kuranga
