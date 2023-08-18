Video: Liverpool Announce Signing Of Midfielder From Stuttgart

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Wataru Endo from Bundesliga club, VFB Stuttgart.

The 30-year-old Japanese defensive midfielder has joined the Reds on a four-year deal that will last through 2027.





“Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract. Subject to international clearance and work permit application,” Liverpool announced the deal on their official website.

Also Read: I’m No Thinking About Ballon d’Or –Messi

“The Japan international will become the Reds’ third signing of the summer after finalising personal terms and successfully completing a medical.

“Endo will take the No.3 jersey for the club. And he’s looking forward to starting the new chapter of his career at Anfield.”

Endo also told the website, Liverpoolfc.com how very pleased he is joining the club.

“I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool,” he said.

Also Read – 2023 WWC: Tinubu Splashes $10,000 Each On Super Falcons