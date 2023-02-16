Video: Liverpool And Everton Charged For ‘Mass Confrontation’ In Merseyside Derby

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the England FA over the ‘mass confrontation’ that ensued during the Merseyside derby on Monday.

Liverpool defeated the Toffees 2-0 at the Anfield.

Mohammed Salah and Cody Gakpo scored the goals for the home team in the encounter.

However in the 86th minute of the game, fight broke out between both teams after Andy Robertson kicked the ball from the Toffees’ goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after the referee had blew the whistle.

According to BBC Sport, the FA reacted to the altercation by releasing a statement charging both teams for the offence.

“Liverpool and Everton have been charged following a mass confrontation during the 86th minute of their Premier League match on Monday 13 February.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or restrained from provocative behaviour.

“Liverpool and Everton have until Monday February 20 to respond to their charges.”

Liverpool are ninth on the Premier League table with 32 points from 21 matches whilst Everton are 18th after acquiring 18 points from 22 games.

