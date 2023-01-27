Video: Ligue 1: Wantaway Moffi Named In Lorient’s Squad For Rennes Clash

Terem Moffi has been included in Lorient’s squad for Friday’s Ligue 1 clash against Stade Rennes.

The encounter is billed for the Stade Yves Allainmat- Le Moustoir.

Manager Régis Le Bris included the Nigeria international in the 21-man squad despite speculation surrounding his future.

Moffi has been linked with a number of clubs in France and England this month.

The 23-year-turned down a move to Olympic Marseille despite the club agreeing terms with Lorient.

The striker instead favours a move to OGC Nice.

He has scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Les Merlus this season.

