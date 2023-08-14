Video: Ligue 1 Salutes Adams After Bagging Brace On Montpellier Debut

Akor Adams has been celebrated by Ligue 1 after he marked his debut at Montpellier with a brace in their league opener on Sunday.

The former Flying Eagles striker netted Montpellier’s two goals in their 2-2 home draw against Le Havre.

After Le Havre took the lead just five minutes into the game, Adams equalised in the 58th minute.

Just two minutes after his opener, Adams got his brace to put Montpellier 2-1 ahead before Le Havre grabbed a 90th minute equaliser.

Commenting on Adams’ impressive debut, Ligue 1 wrote:“SUPER EAGLE FLYING HIGH 🇳🇬🦅.

“Akor Adams scores a two-minute brace in his Montpellier debut.”

Adams was a member of the Flying Eagles squad that featured at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

In his final season at Norwegian club Lillestrom, he scored 15 goals in 15 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.