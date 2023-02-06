SPORT

Video: Ligue 1: Moffi Relishes Winning Debut With Nice

Terem Moffi is reeling with excitement after making his debut for Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi linked up with Les Aiglons from Lorient late last month.

The Nigeria international featured from the start in the 3-1 win against Olympic Marseille at the Stade Orange Velodrome on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Ross Barkley 17 minutes from time.

“Debut✅ derby win✅ brilliant team performance 🔴⚫️,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Moffi scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Lorient before leaving for Nice.

