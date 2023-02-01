Video: Ligue 1: Moffi Missing As Nice Pip Lens

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi was missing in Nice’s 1-0 win over Lens in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game.

Recall that the Nigerian international joined Nice in the winter transfer window deadline on Tuesday.

Before he left Lorient, Moffi had netted 12 goals in 18 appearance this ongoing season.

However, he only watched from the stand as Gaetan Laborde netted the only goal of the game in the 57th minute to the delight of the away supporters.

The win put Nice 8th on 31 points while Lens sit 3rd on 45 points in the league table..

