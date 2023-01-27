SPORT

Video: Ligue 1: Moffi Missing As Lorient Edge Rennes

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi was missing in action as Lorient defeated Rennes 2-1 in Friday’s Ligue 1 clash.

The Nigerian international who has made 18 appearances, has netted 12 goals this ongoing season.

Moffi has been left out of the squad in the past two games after being linked with a move to Marseille or Nice before the January transfer window shuts.

Defender Montassar Talbi headed Lorient in front in the 13th minute and a fine strike from midfielder Théo Le Bris made it 2-0 in the 31st. Flavien Tait pulled one back for Rennes, which had beaten leader PSG in the previous round.

The win moved Lorient up to sixth place and two points behind fifth-placed Rennes, which lost ground in the race for third and a spot in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

