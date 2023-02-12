Video: Ligue 1 Hails Balogun After Bagging 15th League Goal

Organiser of French elite division, Ligue 1, has hailed Reims striker Folarin Balogun as he continued his goalscoring exploits in the 4-0 win over Troyes on Sunday.

Goals from Marshall Munetsi, Myziane Maolida, Folarin Balogun and Jens Cajuste handed the home team the win.

Ligue 1 praised the youngster on their Twitter handle.

“HE’S INEVITABLE Folarin @balogun already has 15 goals this season and regains the @Ligue1_ENG goalscoring lead!,” the Tweet reads

Balogun has a total of 16 goals and two assists in 24 games across all club competitions this season.

Reims have accumulated 33 points from 23 French Ligue 1 matches this season and they are ninth on the table.

Reims play Nice in the league next on Saturday February 18 at Allianz Riviera.

Troyes are number 16 on the Ligue 1 table with 19 points from 23 matches and they face Montpellier next on Sunday February 19 at the Stade de l’Aube.

