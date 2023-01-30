SPORT

Video: Ligue 1 Club Nice Submit Another Offer For Moffi

OGC Nice have made a new offer for Terem Moffi, possibly the last for Super Eagles forward, reports Completesports.com.

Nice and Lorient are currently locked in discussion to finalize the deal, according to French news outlet, footmercato.

Lorient have previously turned several bids from Nice for Moffi

The Riviera club current offer is €30m including bonuses something that the Lorient management wanted.

Moffi is keen to join Nice despite interest from Olympic Marseille and West Ham United.

The two clubs reportedly met Lorient’s valuation of the player but the Nigeria international turned them down.

The 23-year-old was left out of Lorient’s win against Rennes last week Friday.

The striker has scored 12 goals for Les Merlus this season.

