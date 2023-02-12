SPORT

Video: Ligue 1: Balogun Bags Goal No. 15 In Reims’ 4-0 Win Against Troyes

Folarin Balogun took his tally in the French Ligue 1 to 15 goals after netting in Reims’ 4-0 home win against Troyes on Sunday.

Balogun is now the leading top scorer in the elite division in France.

The Arsenal striker, on loan to Reims, scored in the 50th minute to put his side 3-0 ahead.

The win took Reims to ninth place on 33 points after 23 games in the league standings.

