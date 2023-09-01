SPORT

Video: Lewandowski Linked To Saudi Pro League

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 13 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this ongoing summer transfer window.

According to Sport as reported by Football Espana the Saudi Pro League side have tabled a €40 million bid for the marksman.

However Barcelona are declining the offer for the 35 year old Pichichi (Laliga golden boot) winner. Lewandowski had turned down another offer from the Saudi Arabia league earlier in the summer.

The Catalans are currently beefing up their squad after Ansu Fati moved to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and Clement Lenglet joined Aston Villa.

The Blaugrana (Blue and Red) are working on finalising their deals for the Portuguese duo of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix who switched from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Lewandowski made the switch to Barcelona from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

He has netted once and notched one assist in three Laliga games this term. Barcelona currently sit in fourth place with seven points after three Laliga matches.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 13 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: UCL: We’re Not Afraid Of Osimhen – Union Berlin Chief, Parensen

24 mins ago

Ranking the best players in August

34 mins ago

Video: Sports Minister Directs Sports Federations To Submit Report, Demands Results From All

40 mins ago

The Best Deals Of The Recent Transfer Window

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button