Video: Lewandowski Linked To Saudi Pro League

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this ongoing summer transfer window.

According to Sport as reported by Football Espana the Saudi Pro League side have tabled a €40 million bid for the marksman.

However Barcelona are declining the offer for the 35 year old Pichichi (Laliga golden boot) winner. Lewandowski had turned down another offer from the Saudi Arabia league earlier in the summer.

The Catalans are currently beefing up their squad after Ansu Fati moved to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and Clement Lenglet joined Aston Villa.

The Blaugrana (Blue and Red) are working on finalising their deals for the Portuguese duo of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix who switched from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Lewandowski made the switch to Barcelona from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

He has netted once and notched one assist in three Laliga games this term. Barcelona currently sit in fourth place with seven points after three Laliga matches.

